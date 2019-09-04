Honoring the “Silent Service”

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A dedication Wednesday morning honored members of the “silent service.”

U.S. Navy Submarine veterans had a portion of Route 115 by Pocono Raceway dedicated in their honor. That portion of the busy road in Tunkhannock Township will now be known as the Submarine Veteran’s Memorial Highway.

State Representative Jack Rader sponsored a bill that became law last year allowing the road naming. About two dozen members of three base chapters in the area gathered for the unveiling. The veterans who enjoy educating people about sub life at various events couldn’t be happier for the honor.

“We had about a 20 percent casualty rate in WW II. So, our purpose for existence is to perpetuate their memory and what they did for their country,” said Robert Smith, Pocono Base Commander.

“Submarine guys are kind of forgotten and they shouldn’t because I wouldn’t go underwater in a submarine like that so they’re very important too and anybody that serves the country we should be honoring them,” noted Jack Rader, (R) State Representative Monroe County.

The Pocono Base of Submarine Veterans alone has about fifty members and they meet once a month.

For more information visit www.poconosubvets.org