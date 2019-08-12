Honoring the Memory of Dr. Jen Sidari

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local woman who died unexpectedly is living on in the hearts of her loved ones and the community.

Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy shows us how they’re carrying out her legacy.

The parking lot of Cooper’s Sea Food Bar in Scranton was packed on Sunday.

People weren’t just there for the food.

They were also there to help continue Jennifer Sidari’s legacy.

“She was just a very kind and giving person, and I learned a lot from her. She taught me to give back and do everything we can to make it better,” said Vicki Sidar, Jennifer’s Sister.

Sunday was the seventh annual Dr. Jen’s Hope Benefit, in the form of a block party.

Jennifer’s sister, Vicky Sidari, says it’s a community effort.

“A lot of the same people come every year and they truly show their support and it’s nice to know that people really respect the causes that we’re looking out for.”

Jennifer Sidari died unexpectedly in 2013, after she graduated from the Commonwealth Medical College.

To remember her, her family and friends came together and began Dr. Jen’s Hope, a foundation dedicated to supporting local efforts and humanitarian causes.

Her brother, Peter Sidari, says it raises money for causes Jen would have supported.

“Jen was a lover of life and people, especially. And she was – she said it herself – that she was a one hundred percent made from this community. So that’s why we really try to help people in our area,” said Peter.

On Sunday, the block party raised money towards two causes: The Boys And Girls Club In Scranton, and Ruth’s Place, one of the few women’s homeless shelters in N-E-P-A, based in Wilkes-Barre.

The Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation also supports educational endeavors by funding scholarships, including scholarships to send students abroad.

“She was actually in Haiti, and when she went there she actually left all of her belongings there. So she came back and her suitcase was almost empty because she gave like a lot of the kids her clothes, her shoes, and stuff. She was a person who would just give the clothes off her back to people,” Peter explained.

Peter just graduated from nursing school, and says his older sister inspired him to be a nurse.

“She inspired me most was just to really connect with the patients. You know, to see them as, to respect their humanity, to uphold their dignity, and to advocate for them,” noted Peter.

