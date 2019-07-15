Honoring soldiers with a sculpture in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 7-foot tall sculpture of a Desert Storm soldier will be placed in the train station in downtown Olyphant.

The sculpture is the work of local artist Mark Zinskie and is currently being cast in stainless steel.

While the work is being done, Zinski painted a small mural to remind everyone of an upcoming fundraiser, Battle for Freedom and Battle of the Bands on July 27th.

“We have countless monuments that honor the veterans of the previous great conflicts, but its time to honor this generation, because soldiers still die and we have to honor those who make the ultimate sacrifice,” Zinski said.

If you’d like to attend the upcoming fundraiser, it will be held on July 27th from 3 pm to 11 pm.

The sculpture should be ready next spring.