SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County neighborhood will soon display hundreds of banners of local veterans.

It’s a first for this community but a popular tradition seen across Northeastern PA.

Hometown hero banners are coming to North Scranton and the response from the community has been overwhelming for the VFW accepting applications.

“You can’t do enough for our veterans, they deserve this,” said VFW Post 25 Commander James Kuchwara.

Honoring hometown heroes. Similar to these in South Scranton, hundreds of banners showing local veterans will be hung throughout North Scranton for the first time.

“Whether it was the Navy, the Army, the Marines, the Air Force, Coast Guard, whatever it was in, they aren’t just bringing banners and pictures, they’re very proud that these banners are going up,” said Kuchwara.

VFW Post 25 on Rockwell Avenue began taking applications for Hometown Hero banners on Sunday.

Commander Kuchwara says the line was out the door and more than 100 banners were sold in just a few hours.

“I was here first. I got here very early because I did not want to miss the opportunity,” said North Scranton Resident Bill Klein.

Klein purchased a banner of his late father who served in the Eighth Army Air Force in the European theatre of World War II.

“My father always told me, he said I never did this for medals. We had a job to do, he said all I wanted to do was do my job, and go home and marry your mother,” said Klein.

The banners cost $265 each and the VFW hopes to have them all hung up throughout the community by the fourth of July.

“These are people that we call The Greatest Generation, and they certainly were. So, it’s a part of history, and to make sure that my father is recognized, I wanted that to happen, but he once told me that I wasn’t the only one over there, and that’s why we do this,” said Klein.

VFW Post 25 is taking more applications for hometown hero banners during an open house on February 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You will need to bring a photo of the veteran and the payment in cash, check or money order.