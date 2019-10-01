Honoring fallen firefighters in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One fire company in Poconos is honoring firefighters from around the country who died in the line of duty.

Red lights will light the night at the West End Fire Company each night this week in Chestnuthill Township. The effort is part of the national fallen firefighters foundation out of Maryland which has been honoring those lost in the line of duty for the past 38 years. This is the first time the company has participated in the national event.

A ceremony to honor the fallen will cap the week this Saturday at 5 pm. It will be held at Chestnuthill Township Park and the public is welcome.

92 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty in 2018, including Zachary Anthony, a former firefighter in nearby Polk Township.

Anthony died battling a fire in York in March of 2018 where he was a city fireman.