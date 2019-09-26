Honoring Billy’s Legacy with Kindness

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Acts of kindness in memory of a fallen soldier. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead shows us the kindness kits hanging in the William “Billy” Evans Memorial Park.

Billy Evans died defending our freedoms in Iraq in 2005

The William Evans Memorial Park was built in Susquehanna County to keep his memory alive.

“We are actually at the 2 year anniversary of the park. The park was developed in the idea to have a place to sit and reflect. Remember Billy and his family and the sacrificed that Billy gave,” said Cindy Gaughan, Committee William Evans Memorial Park

Many remember Billy as a kind hearted man who was always there to help the community.

In honor of Billy’s legacy, “Kindness Bags” are being left in the park to help people stay warm as the weather gets colder.

“Just have a resource for people who just needed a warm hat, warm gloves, tooth paste, tooth brush, socks, and they’re here. People can come and take them any time they want to,” said Cindy.

Cindy Gaughan Who’s apart of the park committee says it’s all about the community.

“We’ve had several groups approach us. Girl Scout groups that have put in and made birdhouses and picnic tables and flower boxes. We recently put up our free library that a Girl Scout troop did and donated to the park,” Cindy told us.

They hope these packages are a reflection of the person Billy was.

“Life happens and unfortunately we can’t plan or choose what does but it’s how you get through it. And throughout the grace and support of so many people, we’re going to keep this going, keep adding to it. I say often, the price of freedom is not free and Billy and his family have paid the ultimate price and this is the least we can do” Cindy told us.

The bags will continue to be put out as long as there is a need for them.

If you’d like to donate goods, visit The William Evans Memorial Park Facebook Page And send them a message. https://www.facebook.com/WmEvansmemorialpark/