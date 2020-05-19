Honoring ambulance crews during National EMS Week

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some who might be considered the forgotten frontline heroes during this pandemic are being recognized.

Ambulance crews throughout the region are among those being honored for National EMS Week. Tuesday, Geisinger Wyoming Valley doctors and nurses provided free car washes for local ambulances as a way of showing their appreciation for all that ambulance

Ambulance workers say that COVID-19 is at the forefront of their minds when they are responding to patient emergencies in the community.

Mark Hiller will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.