WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Young Type 1 diabetes patients from all 50 states came to the U.S. capitol today to fight for a cure. Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure reports these kids say that's only possible if Congress renews the Special Diabetes Program.

"In elementary school, I was sometimes teased for being different or always being with the nurse," said Adriana Richard, aType 1 Diabetes Patient from Pennsylvania