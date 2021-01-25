Honesdale man arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct on social media

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale man is charged after police say he asked children between the ages of eight and 12 to provide or post videos of themselves urinating in their pants.

According to a press release from the Wayne County District Attorney, Mark D. McElroy, 45, of Honesdale was asking for his requests on Instagram and TikTok and he would talk about lewd, graphic, and inappropriate topics for minors.

Police say McElroy was arrested and faces charges of corruption of minors, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

McElroy was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000 unsecured. He is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, February 3 at 9 a.m.

