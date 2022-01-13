Honesdale Irving Cliff Star shining bright for local healthcare workers

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A symbol of the holiday season in Wayne County continues to shine in honor of our healthcare heroes and lives lost to COVID-19.

The Winter Wonderland star atop Honesdale’s Irving Cliff illuminates the night sky.

“The star has always been an important part of the Honesdale community right here,” James Halbert of Honesdale said.

Known to be a symbol of hope for the holiday season, the star shines on through the new year to represent hope through the ongoing pandemic.

“Especially in this time as we face another surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to show the healthcare workers on the frontlines that we’re supportive of their efforts,” Honesdale borough council president Jim Hamill said.

While the pandemic has weighed heavy on all of us, community members who have lost loved ones to COVID want to remind local healthcare workers how much they’re appreciated.

“They are tirelessly working at Wayne Memorial Hospital and all of their healthcare facilities. So, it really just touched home that, in the past, we did so much for our healthcare workers, like back in 2020, in May and in June we had parades, we had all kinds of special things that people did. They sent food to the hospitals, to the healthcare workers, and I think that we’re just all really tired of COVID and we started to forget about them a little bit,” Greater Honesdale Partnership executive director Lisa Burns said.

Locals say it’s a simple way to say “thank you” and pay tribute to those who passed.

“The Honesdale Cliff has been a tremendous part of the community in it’s history and being able to have the star lit up there shows the dedication that our healthcare workers are doing for the community,” Halbert said.

The star will remain lit in Honesdale until March 1st.