Honesdale ice cream train still on this summer

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While many small businesses have have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses in Wayne County are partnering up to help each other out.

Honesdale is offering a train ride unlike any other on the Stourbridge Line. In the summer months, the train will take you from historic downtown Honesdale to Hawley.

“We’re trying to let people step back in time, kind of forget about the negativity that’s going on right now, relax and enjoy themselves,” Tim Wright, excursion manager and conductor told Eyewitness News.

The Stourbridge line has worked with Creamworks Creamery in Hawley for two years putting on their ice cream train.

This year it almost vital for the two to support each other due to the number of small businesses suffering the economic effects of the pandemic.

“We’re very tourism based in our industry. And our economic area here. So we’re not having the amount of people we typically do in the summer coming to visit.” says Wright.

The train has other excursions that help out other businesses as well.

“With every trip during the summer with your ticket to ride the train, it unlocks a variety of discounts at about 30 different businesses in the Honesdale-Hawley area that you can show, go to the store, get a go to one of our great restaurants discount on food. And it’s just something for us to try to work with our local businesses during such a hard time that we’re going through,” Wright said.

These businesses are doing their best to remain positive for their customers.

“Trying our best to get through it. It hurts but we all have the same passion to get here, show people to our area and welcome people to our area in safe fashion.”

For those who would like to ride the ice cream train you will have to wear a mask, there will be social distancing on the train and hand sanatizer for guests to use as well.