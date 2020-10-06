Honesdale city council votes 5-1 to keep trick-or-treating

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Honesdale city council agreed to keep trick or treating on a 5-1 vote while encouraging participants to follow CDC guidelines.

Mayor Sarah Canfield hopes homeowners giving out the candy can keep their hands clean and distribute the candy themselves, so children aren’t reaching in a bowl.

The mayor also asks people wear a mask underneath their Halloween costume masks. She asks for people trick or treating to remain in small groups of family, or two friends. and to stay within your neighborhood.

Trick-or-treating will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on October 31.

