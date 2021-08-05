Honesdale Borough rent and mortgage assistance available

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY — The Honesdale Borough has established a rent and mortgage assistance program. However, the borough is having trouble getting applications for the disbursement of funds.

According to their website, the borough received funding through the Community Development Block Grant program, naming it the CDBG Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program was created to offer assistance to borough residents for emergency rental or mortgage payments.

To be eligible for this program, the household must meet certain criteria including income requirements and more. Residents must also fill out a 2020 CDBG Honesdale Borough Housing Assistance Form. The complete list of requirements for the program can be found on the Honesdale Borough website.