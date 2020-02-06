Closings & Delays
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Homicide trial begins in death of woman found at scrapyard

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
court--gavel--generic---no-caption-jpg_9796_ver1_20170210023000-159532

(WBRE/WYOU) — Trial has begun for a man accused of having killed a woman whose body was found hanging in a refrigerated trailer parked at an eastern Pennsylvania scrapyard almost nine years ago.

Fifty-three-year-old James Bidwell of Tobyhanna is accused of having killed 27-year-old Kristen Wagner, whose body was found in June 2011 in the Stroud Townshp scrapyard. Investigators originally considered it a suicide but in 2016 charged Bidwell, who had been having an affair with the victim.

His attorney says the death actually was a suicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos