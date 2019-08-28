Homicide suspect sentenced for separate crime

(WBRE/WYOU) – A homicide suspect in the Poconos was sentenced Tuesday morning for another crime.

23-year-old Salvador Roberts will spend between 15 and 60 months in state prison. Roberts stole a laptop and other electronics from and East Stroudsburg University student’s dorm room back in November 2017.

State police say the robbery happened a month before a shooting that left a pizza delivery man dead on the ESU campus.

Roberts is accused of driving the getaway car in that shooting and is facing trial with two others in November.