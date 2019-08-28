Keep WBRE!

Homicide suspect sentenced for separate crime

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) – A homicide suspect in the Poconos was sentenced Tuesday morning for another crime.

23-year-old Salvador Roberts will spend between 15 and 60 months in state prison. Roberts stole a laptop and other electronics from and East Stroudsburg University student’s dorm room back in November 2017.

State police say the robbery happened a month before a shooting that left a pizza delivery man dead on the ESU campus.

Roberts is accused of driving the getaway car in that shooting and is facing trial with two others in November.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos