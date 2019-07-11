Hometown Hero banners coming to Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –Hometown Hero banners are part of many communities in our region. But, the trend is just recently catching on in Monroe County.

Mount Pocono resident H. John Davis recently turned 100 years old. He served in World War II from 1942 to 1945.

“We were working on these airplanes, then D-Day came. We left Africa and did the invasion of Sicily,” Davis said.

Davis is being recognized for his service with a banner flying near his home.

“It’s pleasant to know someone thinks of you every once in a while,” Davis said.

There are 18 banners along Route 611. They start at the entrance to Mount Pocono and end near Five Points intersection. The banners represent each branch of the military. Some feature veterans who have passed away. Other banners feature veterans who are still with us.

“It’s really nice to show their service to the country and that they were a part of Mount Pocono,” borough council president Claudette Williams said.

Williams also has her own banner. She served 30 years in the U.S. Army, retiring with the high rank of sergeant major.

“Served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, all over the Middle East. And I’m very proud of my service,” Williams said.

Davis says it’s important to honor veterans past and present.

“Seems like some people will willfully destruct the United States of America and that worries the dickens out of me,” Davis said.

The banners will be taken down every November, then re-hung after winter. Families paid for a banner and that money will help beautify parks in Mount Pocono.