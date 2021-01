SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dozens of firefighters battled flames in Schuylkill County Saturday evening.

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a home between South Gilbert and West Oak Streets in Shenandoah just after 6 p.m.

Officials say they were able to control the blaze under three hours.

No injuries were reported from the fire.