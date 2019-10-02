Homeless man arrested for making terroristic threats against the CYS

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homeless man is behind bars after police say he threatened to blow up the Children and Youth Services in Wilkes-Barre.

27-year-old Anthony Cohen has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

According to police, Cohen was a visitor at the Children and Youth Services on North Pennsylvania Boulevard on Monday, September 30th. During his visit, he allegedly said that he was going to “blow this ____ place up.” This prompted a supervisor to contact an on-duty police officer to intervene.

During an interview with police, Cohen stated he was frustrated with the system and his words might have come out wrong.

