Home severely damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A home was left badly damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out on Blue Shutters Drive.

The flames started near a propane tank just before 7:30 p.m. and spread into the walls. Two people were inside at the time but got out without injuries.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

