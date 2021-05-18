ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A home was left badly damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out on Blue Shutters Drive.
The flames started near a propane tank just before 7:30 p.m. and spread into the walls. Two people were inside at the time but got out without injuries.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
- Home severely damaged by fire in Lackawanna County
- Police investigation shuts down Excelsior Highway in Mount Carmel Township
- Marty Flynn claims victory in State Senate 22nd District race
- N.Y. AG’s office says Trump Organization now under ‘criminal’ investigation
- Luzerne County ballots returned to Bureau of Elections