Truck smashes into home in Troy Township

TROY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An SUV punched a hole right through a Bradford County home, while a woman in her 80’s was sitting in her living room at the time of the collision.

State police are now looking for the driver who backed out, and sped away from the scene.

The family tells Eyewitness News the driver came off of Route 14 North, came across their lawn and hit the house, then backed up, hit the flag pole, and drove off.

“I knew I had to get out of here and of course my first instinct was to go and see what was going on outside,” Dolores Hartford said.

85-year-old Hartford recounted the moment a vehicle crashed into her house Wednesday evening. She was watching TV when the hutch to her left came crashing down.

“It laid kind of across my lap here and I kept trying to push it and push it. I had quite a time,” Hartford said.



CREDIT: Cathy Stalker

Hartford managed to escape. Eyewitnesses who saw the person drive off told the family the vehicle is a gray Ford pick-up truck. State police have yet to confirm.

“Most important is that she is okay. I mean we are so thankful. I mean she could have….This could be so much worse,” Hartford’s granddaughter, Julie Williams said.

Hartford has lived in the house for 63 years. She and her late husband built the home. She tells Eyewitness News she takes great pride in her property, including the glass baskets she collects. More than 100 of them were inside the hutch. Most of them were destroyed on impact.

“I just couldn’t believe it. Everything that happened, I mean, that wall came in and that cupboard I mean and that was full of glass baskets and they meant a lot to me,” Hartford said.

State police are looking for any information from the public as it is an ongoing investigation. Hartford is in good spirits.