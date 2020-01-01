Home heavily damaged in Lackawanna County fire

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A home in Archbald was heavily damaged by flames Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a home on the 1300 block of Winton Street around 8:45 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. More than 50 firefighters, from six different departments, were on scene.

One woman was inside the home but made it out safely. The Archbald Fire Chief says the flames were coming out of the upstairs windows when crews arrived on the scene. It took nearly an hour to knock the flames out. One neighbor was quick to take action when it was all unfolding.

“All of a sudden I start seeing some black smoke coming from Stanley’s house. Just wondering what it was. Looked up a little bit more and realized it was coming from the eves of the house. Hurried up, ran in, screamed for my husband that Stanley’s house was on fire,” neighbor Kimberly Kveragas said.

Kimberly said she went into the home to get her female neighbor out of the home and locate Stanley, who was not home. Firefighters tell Eyewitness News the fire appeared to be focused on the second floor.

According to a state police fire marshal, the cause of the fire was a power strip on the second floor and it was ruled accidental.