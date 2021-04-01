Holy Thursday Mass held in person at St. Peter’s Cathedral

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people gathered at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton to observe Holy Thursday.

Bishop Bambera presided over the Mass, which was reservation-only because of limited space with social distancing.

The church was full. Last year, the Mass was live-streamed online due to the pandemic. Parishioners tell Eyewitness News they’re thankful to finally attend Mass in-person again.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione spoke to those in attendance and will have more on Eyewitness News at 11.

