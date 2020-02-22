Holy Rosary School holds dodgeball tournament fundraiser

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dodgeball tournament was held Friday at Holy Rosary School in Duryea.

34 teams signed up to play. It all started three years ago as a fundraiser for the school’s science lab.

“It all started because we wanted to start the science lab so now we are just, every year we are just adding to it. It is almost complete so I think that this is the last year for donations and the dodgeball tournament to benefit the science lab,” third-grade teacher Margaret Kishbaugh said.

They are hoping to raise $10,000.