Holiday tradition underway in the Electric City

SCRANTON LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Christmas season just kicked off in the Electric City.

No rain and no snow; a beautiful night to light up Nay Aug Park.

Now COVID-19 is changing a lot of things, including this holiday season, but it didn’t stop this years’ Christmas display here in Scranton.

We just showed you the ribbon cutting ceremony live with the mayor, her family and the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority.

This is a free event. You and your family can come drive through, which makes the perfect holiday fun while social distancing.

We spoke with the mayor and the people who put this all together. Nicole Rogers will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 11.