Holiday Toy Drive at Lycoming County SPCA

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not just children excited about getting toys under the tree this Christmas. A group of special animals in Lycoming County will also be feeling the spirit.

It’s that time of year again where everyone is anxious to unwrap a Christmas gift. That includes the animals at the Lycoming County SPCA.

“Every year around Christmas time, we like to make sure the animals have toys for the holidays to keep them busy,” Victoria Stryker, SPCA executive director said.

The animal shelter is holding its annual holiday toy drive for the animals. Gifts like large chewable dog toys and balls for the cats are in need at the shelter.

“Some dogs even get depressed and cats like to play with balls so we like to enrich their environment and make them as happy as they can be while they’re at the shelter,” Stryker said.

The happier the animals are, the more likely they’ll get adopted this holiday season.

“When an animal is here and very stressed, they might not show their greatest in their kennel space so that’s why we try our best to alleviate that stress so they’re more comfortable and it makes potential adopters see the animal for who they are,” volunteer Melanie Huynh said.

The shelter has even created an Amazon wish list for the first time so people can pick out a toy online and it will get shipped directly to the shelter. Lycoming County SPCA will be going Facebook Live on Christmas, showing all of the animals opening up their Christmas gifts.

“They just love the toys because they love playing. They are full of energy and they need to play with toys,” adopter Lisa Brocious said.

Brocious just adopted a three-month-old lab retriever named Nya. She tells Eyewitness News it’s important to give these animals a forever home and for her, this is her Christmas gift.

“We’ve been looking for a black lab for a long time and I just wanted her immediately,” Brocious said.

Volunteers at the shelter say they hope this toy drive can bring some holiday cheer for the pups, kittens, and rabbits who are spending the season away from a home.

The SPCA holiday toy drive will wrap up on December 22nd.