Holiday shopping a boost in business for local boutiques

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Small businesses in our area were slammed with last-minute Christmas shoppers.

Shoppers purchased bags of presents at The Pink Pedal Boutique Thursday in downtown Scranton. The hustle and bustle of customers inside the Wyoming Avenue store is a joyous sight for co-owner Kara Schermerhorn.

“It’s just been very, very busy thank goodness. As you can see, we still have a fully stocked store, the boxes keep on coming, which we’re thrilled. We’ve had more deliveries going out, we have people, we have family members, we have friends delivering packages for us,” Schermerhorn said.

The phone was ringing off the hook at The Daisy Collective on Penn Avenue as patrons called about last-minute gifts. Owner Maggie Zayac has been working around the clock to get deliveries out the door and under the tree in time.

“It’s been great. It’s been a really, really busy season definitely one of our best ever in the eight and a half years that we’ve been open. A little bit different this year, I would say this season has lasted longer. I think people were nervous in the beginning so they’ve been shopping since before Halloween, so it’s been a nice steady flow for about two months now,” Zayac said.

A few stoplights away at Over the Moon, associates were busy getting perfectly-wrapped presents ready for pick-up. The store on North Washington Avenue has something for everyone.

“We have been crazy busy. We’re so grateful for our local customers who shop local and are very patient with us. We get really into our wrapping with our bows and everyone loves it so we’re just so appreciative of the local community that we have that supports us,” sales associate Catherine Farrell said.

The Pink Pedal, The Daisy Collective and Over the Moon are open on Christmas Eve.

The Pink Pedal is open from 10 a.m. to noon. The Daisy Collective is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Over the Moon open is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.