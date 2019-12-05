Holiday Light Patrol

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Montoursville police are making a list and checking it twice for the best Christmas lights in the borough.

The department is hosting its second annual lights and decorations contest for Christmas. Officers will be riding through neighborhoods throughout the holiday season selecting the top houses that are decorated. Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to one of three businesses in the area

“It’s always good for the police department to show the community that we’re humans and we care about the community and so doing fun things like this is a way for us to connect and make our community a little bit better,” said Deputy Chief Jason Bentley, Montoursville Police Department.

The winners will be announced every night on the department’s Facebook page starting on December 16th.

There will be eight winners total.