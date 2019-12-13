Holiday gift drive continues for 25 years

(WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday gift drive that’s 25 years old continued Thursday in the Poconos.

Employees of Sanofi Pasteur unloaded wrapped toys, food, and gift cards at the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna. It’s all part of the annual Adopt-A-Family drive, where employees collected wish lists from 42 headstart families in Monroe County. The money for the gifts comes directly from Sanofi employees.

“It makes you feel good! There’s people in need and if we’re able to help then I want to be there to help them,” Adopt-A-Family chair Judy Olsommer said.

“These are 42 families that may go without Christmas if these great people wouldn’t have done what they have done for these families,” Jackie Lapping, PSFC Family Engagement manager said.

Aside from the gifts, Adopt-A-Family even paid an electric bill for one family this year.