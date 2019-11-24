Holiday Arts and Crafts Show Attracts Big Crowds

 (WBRE/WYOU-TV)   A holiday arts and crafts fair making for a special early Christmas shopping event in Carbondale, Lackawanna County.

              More than 25 vendors were on hand for the “ALL WRAPPED UP” holiday shopping event.

             This is the 6th year of the UNICO fundraiser at the hotel anthracite.

          Vendors had a lot of selections from jewelry, homemade yarns, to children’s wear… There were even home-baked cookies

           This early holiday shopping event draws people in from all over our area.

“it’s more than just a crafts fair. It’s more like a gathering of folks up and down the valley, even folks from Binghamton. And they always tell us it’s like an afternoon out” said Mary Ann Brannon, UNICO Member, Chair of Christmas Event

       The event supports charities in Carbondale, selected by its members.

        In the past, they’ve helped out Carbondale Public Library, The Carbondale area school district, and the shade tree commission.

