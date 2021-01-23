Hockey game honors Luzerne County men

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Some local hockey players are battling it out on the ice in Wilkes-Barre for a good cause and to remember two lives cut short.

The first Madry-Kahlau Memorial Tournament got underway this afternoon at Toyota Sportsplex.

The games honor Brian Madry, a 16-year-old hockey player who died in a 2011 car crash and 22-year-old Tanner Kahlau who died last week in a skiing accident.

Hockey players were able to remember these two Mountain Top men on the ice, a place they call home.

“If it wasn’t for hockey, we would have never met Tanner. I would have never met him at least. I’m just very fortunate to have the community behind me like this. It’s unbelievable. Between the support we had at the rink in Mountain Top and then here today, it’s overwhelming,” said Jared McCune, organizer.

