Hitting the slopes in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While these low temperatures are going to stick around, they are lending a hand to some business in our area.

Hundreds of people spent the day on the slopes at a ski resort in Lackawanna County. Snowmaking mode activated. It’s finally starting to look and feel like winter at Montage Mountain Ski Resort.

“It’s always tricky when you get a warm spell in the middle of winter. December is always variable, we never know what’s gonna happen. Now that it’s January, and the temperatures dropped, it looks good. We’re good to go,” Montage Mountain director of resort relations Tyler Crawford said.

Crews are taking full-advantage of the cold weather by working around the clock to cover terrain with snow.

“We are rebuilding everything as quickly as we can. And after just a few short days, we’re right back to where we were and actually starting to add trails now. We had an additional trail come online today and we expect to add quite a few more by the weekend,” Crawford said.

Snow-sport enthusiasts are thrilled to be back on the mountain.

“It’s been awesome to be able to get out here and enjoy the snow because you can’t get that in much places in Pennsylvania right now because of the weather but I’m so glad that it’s cold out here and we got some powder,” Dylan Lamprey of Camp Hill said.

“The northface was way better than I expected. Boomer has fluffy snow on it. Very happily surprised by that,” Becca Cykosky of Greentown said.

With COVID cases on the rise, many feel comfortable spending time outdoors.

“We’re super excited that the slopes are open. Especially with everything going on with the omicron variant, you know, schools closing down, it’s really nice to just get together with friends and be able to do something fun,” Nina Sampogne of Clarks Summit said.

“It’s exciting. Especially with everything being with COVID, finally people are able to get outside and do something in a little bit safer area,” Emily Peete of Lake Wallenpaupack said.

Many of the skiers and snowboarders Eyewitness News spoke with say they’re looking forward to hitting the slopes all season long.