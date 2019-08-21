Hit-and-run leaves one person injured

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A possible road rage incident early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run crash in Lackawanna County involving a pedestrian.

Carbondale Police say the driver of a Mazda was struck by another vehicle early Tuesday morning. The call came over just before 3 a.m. Police are not saying much but a source tells Eyewitness News the incident stems from two females fighting over a male. It all started with a possible road rage incident.

“Carbondale is definitely a quiet place. That normally does not happen out here for the most part. People pass through going to and from work. That’s the kind of town this is,” Michael Acevedo of Carbondale said.

Tuesday morning’s incident ended outside City Hall. The source says that’s when the female driver of one car exited before another driver struck the front of the car leaving front-end damage. Before leaving the scene, that’s when the Mazda driver was hit and taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

“I’m not really surprised to be really honest with you. I am pretty sure it will happen again sooner or later but it’s Carbondale,” Eric Knapp of Carbondale said.

“I mean who knows man, it could have been anything,” Acevedo said.

Police are still looking for another vehicle involved in that hit-and-run crash. A source to Eyewitness News tells us it could have front-end damage.

Carbondale Police have not yet released a vehicle description for that hit-and-run driver. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Carbondale Police or 911.