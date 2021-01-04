Hit-and-run causes ‘significant damage’ to Meshoppen’s historical fire building

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A hit-and-run left the historical building of the Meshoppen Vol. Fire Department with great structural damage.

The building, at the intersection of SR6 and SR267, was hit sometime in the morning or early afternoon on Sunday, January 3. Officials say that it appears that a dual wheeled vehicle backed into the building leaving behind debris and significant damage to the building, causing the structure to shift.

The fire department has cameras, but they are looking to see if anyone saw the incident first hand.

The vehicle may have a broken window or side mirror.

If you know anything about the incident, you can call Meshoppen Borough Police Department at (570) 833-4136 or message Meshoppen Vol. Fire Department.