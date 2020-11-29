History-making weekend in the woods

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday marks first time people are able to hunt on a Sunday during the firearms deer hunting season in Pennsylvania.

It’s also the first year people are allowed to hunt big game on Sundays. For people who might normally be busy during the weekdays, this allows hunters an extra day to catch their game.

The expanded Sunday hunting also lets people hunt for the full weekend, instead of breaking on Sundays. Sporting goods store employees say it’s been a busy weekend as people were eager to get started.

“We’ve been selling a lot more licenses. Friday night we stayed open for the public so that they can get them. And that was really busy on Friday. Friday was very very busy. And we have a shortage on ammo though and that disappointed a lot of hunters.” Linda Brown, Hunter’s Gallery employee said.

We’ll have more on expanded Sunday hunting at 11.