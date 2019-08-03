History comes alive at Eckley Miners’ Village

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a blast from the past this weekend in Carbon County. A local museum site is taking community members back in time with a special exhibition.

From the Civil War to World War II, a time warp weekend is being held at Eckley Miners’ Village in Weatherly.

“I feel like the history is getting lost and we want to make sure it’s remembered so that we make sure what kind of sacrifice was given in order to give us the freedoms we have today,” Robyn Welsh, a Salvation Army war services reenactor said.

The time warp celebrates the history and evolution of war and the homefront. Civilian and military reenactors from the Civil War and World War II made their way to the village, showing what the 19th century was really like.

“I’m sharing history of when men left their pulpit and served their country as chaplains in World War II,” Jon Groninger, chaplain and 82nd Airborne reenactor said. “It’s very important that the young people know that most young people don’t even know what D-Day is.”

Nine-year-old Evan Bush would say otherwise.

“And what happened was when the Germans had the machine guns, the machine guns wouldn’t hit the boats before they would even come to the beach,” Bush said.

“Some of the younger generation will come in and we learn from them because they will give us information that we haven’t heard before,” Welsh said.

The community says it’s like taking a page out of a history book.

“Figuring out where we been, where we come from, what we’ve done. Pennsylvania is key in a lot of those wars,” Angela Rieder of Archbald said.

“So many of the boys from Eckley, men from Eckley were taken into the war,” Barb Tulanowski, a board member for Eckley Miners’ Village said.

The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future. After seeing the time warp, the community is invited the annual swing dance being held both Saturday night and Sunday at Freeland Park Pavilion. It will wrap up Sunday night at 9.