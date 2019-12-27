Historic Stroudsburg church undergoing restoration project to become a museum

(WBRE/WYOU) — A historic church in Stroudsburg that was built in 1868 and was a place for minorities to congregate is getting close to becoming a museum.

The Little Bethel AME church has been under restoration for about 15 years. The roof was replaced. The floors, walls, and windows were redone over the years. The building has housed some fundraising events in the past three years as a way to continue to reach the museum goal.

The next step is putting a bathroom with some storage space on the site which may cost in excess of $100,000. The Little Bethel Historical Association maintains the building and does the fundraising.

