WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating vandalism to a statue of a historic figure shortly after a large protest ended Friday evening.

The Christopher Columbus statue was vandalized on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. The statue has a plunger on its head and is covered in red paint, silly string and “Black Lives Matter” signs.

The damage occurred after police dispersed the crowd protesting for racial justice against police brutality.