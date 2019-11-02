Historic Pocono Inn Damaged by Fire

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A devastating fire is still burning at the historic Pocono resort and Spa in Monroe County.

Nearly two dozen fire departments from four counties have been working all day to save what they can

The 911 call came in just after 6:30 Friday morning for a commercial structure fire at Pocono Manor Resort and Spa.

According to first responders and employees of the “Inn”… it started in the kitchen.

“Somebody said they smelled smoke, we went to look, we found smoke in one room, and we went to go into the other room. We couldn’t get in it. We ran and called the fire department and evacuated the building,” Noted Wanda Zaledzieski, who works at the Pocono Manor.

Wanda Zaledzieski says 20 people were inside when the fire broke out.

14 guests and 6 employees all made it out safely. With strong winds, the fire continued to spread.

Tankers came in 1 by 1 to replenish the water supply.

“Oh it’s just so sad because it’s such a beautiful building, absolute beautiful building. It was built in 1902 as a Quaker Resort” said Merrie Keller.

Keller is a guest staying in the concrete, a fireproof section of the resort. Built-in the 1920’s and woke up to fire alarms. She and her Roommate quickly exited towards the kitchen where they were faced with smoke.

An employee redirected them to a waiting area before making a final exit.

“They said it was contained and we felt okay. And then all of a sudden the fire trucks started coming.” More than a hundred firefighters are helping to contain and eventually put the fire out. at a place many people vacation or work.

“This was home.. It’s I can’t talk anymore” said a shaken Wanda Zaledzieski.