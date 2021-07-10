Historic motor racing tradition returns to Luzerne County after year off due to COVID

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first day of a historic motor racing tradition in Luzerne County is in the books.

The weekend event returned today after a year off due to the pandemic. Drivers and fans from across the nation gathered Saturday in Laurel Run for the Giants Despair Hillclimb.

First held in 1906, it’s the oldest continuing motorsport event in Pennsylvania. More than 100 cars are entered in this year’s competition. The annual two-day hillclimb puts even the most skilled drivers to the test.

Giant’s Despair starts on East Northampton Street, just southeast of Wilkes-Barre Township. The road winds its way up a one-mile stretch through steep mountains, and even a 110-degree turn called Devil’s Elbow. Crowds came out for the highly anticipated return of the race that’s been held in Laurel Run for 115 years. It was first run in 1906, in conjunction with Wilkes-Barre’s centennial celebration.

The Pennsylvania Hillclimb Association hosts this thrilling community event.

“Last year, COVID prevented the event from happening. So, as you can see, all the drivers, spectators, everybody’s glad to be back,” Giants Despair Hillclimb Association vice president Bill Feist said.

“I’ve been coming to the event since I was a kid, and I’ve been helping with friends in the pits for the last 20 years, probably. It’s great for the local businesses, it’s also local pride in your community,” Ryan Evans of Laurel Run said.

The event recently wrapped up, and awards were handed out following the festivities. But if you missed it, you can enjoy more races and food trucks Sunday on the final day starting at 9 a.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have a wrap-up of this first day of the Giants Despair Hillclimb tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.