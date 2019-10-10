Historic Farm Recognized

(WBRE/WYOU) — A historic farm is being recognized in Susquehanna County.

The Dennis Farm was first settled more than 225 years ago by a free African-American family. Thursday afternoon, a signage dedication ceremony was held at the property in Hop Bottom.

11 new interpretive signs can now be found on the farm which is listed on the national register of historic places. Earlier Thursday the seventh annual Dennis Farm symposium was held at Keystone College in La Plume. The focus of the event is to celebrate the historic Dennis Farm and its fully documented history in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“You can stand and read and learn about the background and it helps you to know the significance of what it is you’re seeing before you,” Denise Dennis, founding president and CEO of Dennis Farm Charitable Land Trust, said.

“It just makes our community a better place to live and to visit. You know, people, when they visit an area like to know more about it and its history,” Cain Chamberlin, executive director of Endless Mountains Heritage Region, said.

Mountain View High School students made syrup from the farm as a science class project and presented it to the owners Thursday.

You can learn more about the Dennis Farm here.