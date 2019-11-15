Hillside SPCA overflowing with cats

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An overwhelming number of cats at a local animal shelter has staff worried as the winter approaches.

At least 300 cats roam Hillside SPCA in Pottsville, but this animal shelter is not meant to be their forever home.

“We need adopters. We need people to take them home,” assistant cat room manager Donna Martin said.

The high numbers stem from this past summer when the no-kill shelter took in a record number of animals from local hoarding and animal abuse cases.

“You have two cats, then soon you have 50. Then you can’t feed them. You can’t get them medical care and then you are overwhelmed and then here they come,” feline manager board of directors Becky Moyer said.

Dozens of those feline friends rescued are still waiting for new families.

“People donate when they see the hoarding case, then they kind of think things are ok after a while. And people are very generous, but you know it’s always they stay here. You know they don’t go away. You know the ones that don’t get adopted,” Moyer said.

On top of that, Hillside is still helping as many homeless cats as they can. Just Wednesday they took in nearly 20 felines. In one building alone, there are about 100 cats. The thing is that that’s a third of the population at the SPCA and they’ve been past capacity for a while now.

Martin says the number of cats is straining the shelter’s resources. And with winter coming, it will only get worse.

“Now is when people will be bringing cats in. They’ve been feeding them all summer long and now it’s getting cold so everybody wants to get them in off of the streets,” Martin said.

But animal lovers can do their part. Staff urge people to get their cats spayed and neutered to break this cycle.

“They become our friends. We’d like to see them happy. We don’t want them living here, living their lives here when they could be in a home and happy with humans who love and care about them,” Martin said.

Hillside SPCA has lowered the adoption fee from $55 to $25 through the end of the year.