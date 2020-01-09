Hillside Farms “mooving” into the future with plans to add retail building

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two large national dairy companies recently filed for bankruptcy after being in business for decades. Eyewitness News stopped by the Lands at Hillside Farms in Kingston Township to find out their plans to grow in the future.

Two of the country’s biggest dairy producers, Borden Dairy Company and Dean Foods, have filed for bankruptcy after several decades of providing milk services.

“These big companies have themselves in a situation where they need huge cashflow and they have lower sales, they have huge pensions to deal with and obligations and it’s making them go under,” Chet Mozloom, executive director for Hillside Farms, said.

But for Hillside Farms, they have continued to grow over the past several years. They plan to build an addition to the dairy store, incorporating a retail building and rearranging the store to provide more products other than milk for its customers.

“We are not only dependant on milk and ice cream, for example, or butter. Some of the additions that you see are retail spaces to help support us,” Mozloom said.

Eyewitness News spoke to some frequent shoppers at Hillside as to why they think these larger businesses are closing down.

“Online shopping. Because you can get your groceries online now. You don’t have to come out here to buy things and that’s why I think a lot of small businesses that grow into bigger businesses are now dwindling,” Julia Fries of Scranton said.

Hillside Farms mentioned that dairy consumption has been on the decline due to consumer habits over the past several years. But that hasn’t stopped residents visiting Hillside Farms from returning time and again to get their products.

Hillside Farms says after the construction of the retail addition, they don’t see any more projects in the near future. Their goal is to provide for their customers and appreciate them for shopping locally.