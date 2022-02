JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hiker is dead after falling from a trail at Glen Onoko Falls in Carbon County.

The Carbon County Coroner says a hiker was hiking the lower falls and fell around 10 Sunday morning. Officials say the 72-year-old hiker suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission closed the trail in Glen Onoko in 2019 after numerous injuries and deaths.