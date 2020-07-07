Higher education institutions discuss safety protocols

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 14 northeastern and central Pennsylvania colleges and universities are teaming up to share ideas on safely reopening campuses for the fall semester.







The schools of higher learning are working with Geisinger Health System on specific pandemic-associated actions including a shared calendar of critical events such as opening and closing, athletic schedules and student safety protocols.

Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Hospitals Dr. Gerald Maloney said Geisinger will provide resources to participating colleges and universities.

King’s College is one of the participating schools. President Fr. Jack Ryan said social distancing, smaller classroom size and temperature taking will be among the safety protocols.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on these safety protocols on Eyewitness News at 5.