High-speed chase in Lackawanna County ends in crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high-speed chase through Lackawanna County leads to a crash.

Details are limited at this time but we do know a dispute in Archbald triggered what became a chase Friday night according to the Lackawanna County 911 Communications Center.

Police pursued the suspect from the Mid Valley to Scranton and then to Dunmore before the chase ended with a crash on I-84 East. The highway is shut down at this time.

An Eyewitness News crew is on the scene and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

