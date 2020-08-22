High school sports back on track

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s been an anxious two weeks for leagues throughout the state. All waiting to find out if the PIAA would allow fall sports to actually start the season. The board voted in their favor.

“Extra curricular things are really important and this is, this is a win for our school, our athletes and our fans,” said Carmen DeFrancesco, Head Football Coach, Berwick Bulldogs.

It’s a victory for teams like the Berwick Bulldogs before they even take the field. High school football players and other fall sports programs will get to compete this season after the PIAA ruling.

Teams spent most of the summer practicing not knowing if there would actually be a season. Governor Tom Wolf was against the idea and recommended all youth sports be postponed until at least January. But after putting fall sports on hold for two weeks, the Pennsylvania School Athletics Board gave the green light even though things could still change.

“Nobody really knows until we venture there and we experience it so there is still a lot of question marks but the most important thing is we’re going to get this thing started,” said DeFrancesco.

“It’s a very brave state that we are in right now. We do not want to spread it in our community but we also want to look at the social, emotional, component of our student athletes and try to provide them opportunities the best safe, manor that we can possibly can,” said Stephen Stoth, Assistant Superintendent, Tamaqua Schuylkill League President.

The PIAA said two weeks ago that they were taking that break to try to negotiate with Governor Wolf.