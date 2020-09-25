High school football programs eyeing return to gridiron

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Friday nights have a much different feeling this year, but as long as everyone’s following guidelines, the show goes on.

Out in Lycoming County, Loyalsock will have their first game of the season hosting Hughesville after going into a two-week quarantine.

“We are xcited to start getting down to the nitty gritty of the X’s and O’s,” said their athletic director, Ron Insinger. “Our boys have been working diligently since. Oh, probably around the first of July. So it’s been almost three months of hard work and no play yet.”

Off season workouts finally allowed back in August and a grinding halt to opening kickoff.

“Anticipation of the first game is always comes with excitement enthusiasm and bingo, you know, all of a sudden you stay home, so it literally took the wind out of our sails.”

But the Lancers are ready for gametime. Meanwhile, the entire Lackawanna League, on the other hand, is half way through their two weeks of pre-season practice after deciding to wait until October.

“Hindsight is 20-20, you can always you know ‘Monday morning quarterback,’ and all that kind of stuff, but we felt like we were trying to hold on and preserve some sort of a season.”

League president Ron Collins says it’s what theleadership and districts wanted and stands firm that their decision was a safe and pragmatic one. Although they have not had the Friday night lights for the past two weeks, schools who have been patiently waiting have done so with pride and anticipation.

“I think our schools done a fantastic job,” said North Pocono Athletic Director, Eliza Maganzini. “Our parents are supportive our community’s been supportive and our coaches and student athletes have done a great job. They just want to see a Friday night game.”

“Students are missing out on too many things and if we can preserve sports for them, that would be fantastic,” added Collins.

Eyewitness News will be bringing you a full dose of Lancers highlights tonight in their homeopener and teams from the Lackawanna League will join the fun next week.