High School Choir to Perform at Disney

“We’ve been working nonstop we practice this music every single day it may get tedious but overall it’s worth it in the end,” Said Seth Stackhouse, Choir President.

And in this case. That includes practicing singing songs day in and day out before auditioning for the Christmas candlelight procession.

“It’s a very difficult audition to pass and were very proud of our students that they accomplished their goal,” said Brian Barckley, Choir Director

The Spartan Choir at Hughesville High School is just one of a few schools selected across the state to perform at the candlelight procession at Epcot in Disney World.

They were tasked with preparing one piece that Disney gave them along with coming up with a musical selection of their own.

Nearly 50 students will be joining hundreds of other kids from across the country, to sing in front of thousands at Disney world.

“I am very excited and like it’s going to be such an amazing experience and to perform with professionals and alongside other students like that’s so exciting,” said Aleah Stahlnecker, choir member

This is the second time the choir is making the trip. They were selected to perform back in 2016.

Fast forward to now. These Spartans say they’re even more ready than before.

“We’ve been working really hard I think we’ve been working since 2016 on the music to get the hype on this upcoming performance.” Noted Ethan Strother, Choir Member/Hughesville High School

Performing songs like O Holy Night and Other Christmas Melodies. Rejoice with Exceeding Great Joy seems to be the choir favorite.

“The beat of the song you can sort of just bop to it a little bit” noted Stackhouse

Although it’s hard to work preparing for a concert of a lifetime. The Spartans say it’s more than just singing songs together.

“Were just one big family” said Stahlnecker.

Not everyone can make it to Disney, so the Hughesville High School Choir will hold a Christmas concert at the high school on December 12-th.