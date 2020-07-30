High school athletes react to not having spectators for fall sports

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) High school athletes can expect to have no spectators in the stands come this fall.

This comes as the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc. (PIAA) announced yesterday that school districts in the state can proceed with fall sports under guidelines.

Those guidelines have been set by the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee which include: each player handles their own equipment, do not share clothing, wash clothing after every workout and bring your own water bottle.

If one player tests positive for COVID-19, the entire team must quarantine.

In the consideration handbook from PIAA, it eliminates the fans who attend each match or game.

For summer break, Noah Lance and his teammates have been lacing up their cleats at Scranton High School for football conditioning practice.

The official word came Wednesday from PIAA that fall sports will continue.

Lance says, “I guess you could say I was excited to hear the news that we will have a season, and willing to comply with any guidelines that will allow me to.”

Guidelines to curb COVID-19 remain the same on and off the field.

For each fall sport, PIAA put out its considerations to protect players, coaches and officials.

With that, the organization representing all high school sports in the state are not allowing spectators.

Lance also exclaims, “It’s nice to feel the fans behind you in a close game, where its a third down and you know you need a stop, or whatever it may be, but it will definitely be a big adjustment.”

Quiyan McClain, a Scranton High School football player, says,”You’re not going to hear no cheers. It’s going to be silent. So, that’s the main part of the game.

It will be an adjustment for parents. Who, as of right now, will not be able to see their kids play their sport this fall.

“She is going to be very disappointed. She knows how much I love her,” says McClain.

Lance commented about his parents.

“They were a little bit upset. You know? I know we have Friday nights after the game, coach will put out the film. So we were discussing ways after the game how I come home and we can all still watch it as a family.”

Now, upon implementing spectators back into the game, PIAA says it will be contingent upon future health conditions from the governor’s office.

If you’re a parent, athlete, PIAA official, coach or school district leader and would like to see PIAA’s individual sport considerations, Click Here.