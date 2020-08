WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An area group that assists the homeless say the numbers of homeless have grown dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from the Keystone Mission are trying to establish a full-time shelter that will also help the homeless get back on their feet.





We will hear more about those efforts and talk with people who have been living on the street.

More details to come on Eyewitness News at 6.